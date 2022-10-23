‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: Netizens make fun of cinema tickets

The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes first Pakistani film to mark 100 crore at Box Office

Despite more than half of Pakistan’s theaters not screening the movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt by Bilal Lashari, a cinematic masterpiece starring some of the biggest personalities in our entertainment business, continues to break box office records.

The movie not only brought in a ton of money for the producers, but it also brought success to those who typically make their living by providing refreshments to moviegoers as entertainment.

In addition to other issues surrounding the film’s premiere, social media users brought the variance in ticket and concession prices across the nation’s theaters to the notice of the appropriate authorities.

If you know you know 😅#MaulaJatt2022 pic.twitter.com/kPNmKC5RBL Advertisement — Hadia zafar (@hadia_zafar1) October 21, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt came out in theatres all over the world on October 13. The movie is a remake of the cult classic Maula Jatt from 1979. It tells the story of Punjab’s own superhero for an international audience. It features Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Humaima Mallick, Faris Shafi, and Ali Azmat, among others.

Also Read The Legend of Maula Jatt cast wowed the audience in Lahore The Legend of Maula Jatt stars Hamza Ali Abbasi and Faris Shafi...