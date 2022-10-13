The Legend of Maula Jatt premiers in Lahore and Doha today

The Legend of Maula Jatt, by Bilal Lashari, was the most-anticipated Pakistani movie of the decade and the year. It had a special premiere in Lahore yesterday before it came out in theatres today.

All of the cast members (except Hamza Ali Abbasi) were there, along with big names from the media world and entertainment media journalists. The event took place at CUE cinema.

On the red carpet, the famous people wore outfits that made a statement. Everyone was a feast for the eyes. From Fawad Khan to Mahira Khan, the stars’ glamorous looks blew us away.

Qatar-based entertainment company FAB Entertainment and Qatar Tourism said that the world premiere of The Legend of Maula Jatt would take place in Doha today.

FAB Entertainment’s CEO, Fauzia Vohra said, “We are delighted to have the Premiere of The Legend of Maula Jatt on its global release day here in Qatar, graced by all the main cast, director, and producer.

She added, “We look forward to welcoming the cast and crew to Doha, in partnership with Qatar Tourism, and do hope they will enjoy Qatar’s sights and sounds and warm hospitality. There is no time like show time and we look forward to seeing you at the movies!”

On October 13, 2022, the Premiere will take place at Novo Cinemas in the Mall of Qatar.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of Maula Jatt, a cult movie that came out in 1979. It was made by Encyclomedia, Lashari Films, AAA Motion Pictures, and veteran screenwriter Nasir Adeeb. It was produced by Ammara Hikmat and had dialogue written by Nasir Adeeb.