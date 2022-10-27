The Real Housewives of Potomac, season 7 taglines are released

Season 7 taglines for The Real Housewives of Potomac may have taken a while to come, but they were well worth the wait.

In the recently revealed opening credits, you may see Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and more.

The wait was worthwhile for these one-liners.

Three weeks after the Bravo blockbuster show’s debut, the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is already well under way, and viewers can now see the cast’s eagerly awaited new taglines. The episodes have up until this point simply started with a “Previously On” package.

With brand-new opening credits, co-stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, and Mia Thornton add the humour and fierceness.

Gizelle cheekily refers to herself as “petty” due to her propensity to constantly stir up trouble, while Ashley teases the “plot twist” that was her divorce from ex-husband Michael Darby. Then there is Candiace, who best plays up her dubious “reads.”

Robyn makes fun of her penchant for being late to gatherings, and Mia laughs off her own forgetfulness. Regarding Wendy, the doctor claims that when it comes to the RHOP ladies, she has “no time for mean.”

The Grand Dame follows. Karen refers to the funny one-wick vs. three-wick candle dispute from season six of the show. Iconic.

To view all of the brand-new RHOP taglines, scroll down.

