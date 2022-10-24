‘The Rise of the Dragon’ artwork shows the Targaryens Dynasty

Advertisement
Articles
‘The Rise of the Dragon’ artwork shows the Targaryen Dynasty

  • House of the Dragon: An Illustration History of the Targaryen Dynasty is out.
  • George R. R. Martin, Elio M. Garca Jr., and Linda Antonsson illustrated the book.
  • It’s a must-have collectible for Game of Thrones fans.
Fans are getting a never-before-seen peek at the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon, mostly because there weren’t many Targaryens in Game of Thrones for us to learn about.

Fans of the series have enjoyed seeing Daenerys Targaryen’s family at their most powerful and equipped with dragons, and now you can read The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustration History of the Targaryen Dynasty by George R. R. Martin, Elio M. Garca Jr., and Linda Antonsson to learn more about the family.

Maggie Lovitt, a member of known news source, received a copy of the book before it was released and revealed,

“The Rise of the Dragon’s stunning illustrations make it a must-have collectible for Game of Thronesenthusiasts who have been swept up in the rich Targaryen lore of House of the Dragon. It’s unfortunate that the books’ release has been marred by the credible allegations of racism against its co-author, which will limit how many people will get to enjoy this history-steeped tome. ”

After Season 1 of House of the Dragon concludes on October 25, the book will be made available.

It will allow fans to continue learning about the Tagaryens. It does appear to be a lovely investigation of the Targaryen line, which will be useful for analysing House of the Dragon before the premiere of Season 2 or for analysing what we discovered in Season 1.

More details on the book are available here:

The Targaryens governed Westeros’ Iron Throne for hundreds of years while their dragons dominated the skies.

The narrative of the only dragonlord family to survive Valyria’s Doom is one of complicated intrigues, betrayals, and heroic and craven actions.

The history initially told in George R. R. Martin’s epic FIRE & BLOOD, from Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros through to the famed Dance of the Dragons—the deadly civil conflict that almost brought an end to Targaryen rule for good—is covered in THE RISE OF THE DRAGON.

