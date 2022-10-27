The “Sober and Sane” Journey to Motherhood of Kelly Osbourne

The couple started dating more than 20 years ago.

Kelly celebrated one year of sobriety in October with a photo.

Kelly Osbourne talked about her pregnancy with her father.

Kelly Osbourne never imagined herself in this situation. “I would have laughed in your face” if someone had told her that after a year of sobriety, she would soon be expecting a child with her boyfriend Sidney Wilson.

The wait is worthwhile for some things in life. Ask Kelly Osbourne, please.

After starting their friendship more than 20 years ago, the former Osbournes star and her rocker lover Sidney Wilson announced on May 12 that they were expecting their first child together.

Kelly posted a photo of herself holding a sonogram image with the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” on Instagram. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Following her 2021 relapse, Kelly, who was 38 on October 27, shared another significant statement with her followers less than three weeks later, acknowledging in her post, “What a difference a year can make!” as she celebrated one year of recovery.

“If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face,” Osbourne continued.

“Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey.”

Osbourne has spent more than half of her life in the spotlight, sharing her ups and downs with fans, including her journey to sobriety, her decision to have gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, and most recently, her diagnosis of gestational diabetes. Osbourne was only 18 when The Osbournes became one of reality TV’s most popular shows.

And Kelly expressed her gratitude for becoming a mother at this time in her life when serving as a guest presenter on a September edition of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

The former Fashion Police star said,, “I feel very blessed that this didn’t happen before because I wouldn’t have been sober and sane,” “Because you can be sober, but not sane. Sanity is what I’m most grateful for.”

Kelly also expressed gratitude for Sidney Wilson, the DJ for Slipknot, who she first met 23 years ago and with whom she has been dating ever since.

She said on Red Table Talk,”And then, something just changed about a year ago and now we’re having a baby.”

“It’s great because he’s known my whole family, there’s so much history there. He takes me as I am and I love that.”

In a lovely Valentine’s Day message, Kelly revealed her relationship with Sid, writing, “I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

This month, the couple announced they were expecting a son and disclosed the gender of the child.

Although Kelly commented that her father Ozzy Osbourne had been a touch sloppy with the information (her brother Jack Osbourne had four girls).

Kelly said,”I mean, he’s told everyone…the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to.” “And I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.'”

However, she added, “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.” “It’s the first —out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so, he’s like planning all these things.”

Kelly remarked that it has been “wonderful” to have Ozzy and her mother Sharon Osbourne at her side during “every step” of her poignant journey, given that Sid has been on tour and has “hardly been there.”

Even if he occasionally says the wrong thing, Kelly said that her father has been wonderful throughout every milestone she has experienced. “When I enter the room, he’ll say, “Wow, you’re massive.” I then say, “Thanks, Dad.””

Even with Ozzy’s insensitive comments, she was happier than she could have ever imagined during this pregnancy, which she called “one of the toughest, craziest, wildest things ever” on Red Table Talk. “I feel incredibly fortunate.”

