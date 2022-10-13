LUX Style Awards have been the highest honour for recognising talent in Pakistan

The awards promote local talent and showcase Pakistan’s talents on the international stage.

Unilever has donated over $1 million to flood victims in order to help them rebuild their lives after the devastating floods.

For the past 21 years, the LUX Style Awards (LSA) have been the highest honour for recognising talent in Pakistan. The annual award show has stayed dedicated to the entertainment sector and benefited the nation’s citizens by recognising the excellent job done by their favourite musicians over the previous year. The awards promote local talent and showcase Pakistan’s talents on the international stage while also empowering various voices throughout the country.

Asima Haq, the head of beauty, wellbeing, and personal care in Pakistan for Unilever, stated, “As we stay true to this vision, we also realize that our country is facing one of the biggest calamities of all time. We want to use this stage to also support Pakistanis whose lives have been impacted by the floods. To this end, Unilever Pakistan has contributed close to USD 1 Million in rehabilitation efforts aimed at creating climate resilient infrastructure, sustainable housing and microfinance for re-enabling lost livelihoods with the hope that this gesture will support the flood victims as they rebuild their lives.”

With this in mind, LSA will commemorate the entertainment industry’s labour of love in a way that is appropriate and light up its stage to spread joy and hope among all Pakistanis.

