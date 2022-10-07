The title of Prince of Wales must be ‘abolished’

Gwynedd council has shown its anti-monarchy stance.

Blaenau Ffestiniog Councillor for Bowydd a Rhiw dubbed the monarchy an “archaic oppressive tradition”.

The days of Wales titled as ‘a little principality’ was abolished in the sixteenth century.

Advertisement

Prince William’s title as Prince of Wales appears to be in jeopardy, following the Gwynedd council’s anti-monarchy stance.

According to reports, Blaenau Ffestiniog Councillor for Bowydd a Rhiw referred to the monarchy as a “archaic oppressive tradition.”

“Council expresses its opposition to the continuation of the title of ‘Prince of Wales,’ and requests that the relevant authorities consult formally with the people of Wales on whether the title should be abolished or not,” he proposed.

In the meantime, another motion was proposed: “That the Council opposes any investiture held in Gwynedd or anywhere on Welsh soil.”

“The days of Wales being referred to as a ‘little principality’ were abolished in the sixteenth century by the Laws in Wales Act,” he explained.

“This archaic oppressive tradition has been a blight on our nation for centuries.”

Advertisement

“It gives the impression that Wales’ people are owned by the system rather than being free citizens living in our own country.”

“It is past time that the so-called honorary title of Prince of Wales was also obliterated from history.”

Also Read Kate Middleton, Prince William “up their game” to face Meghan Kate Middleton and Prince William realised they needed to "up their game"....