‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: Everything to know about upcoming Netflix series

As the release of the Netflix series The Witcher: Blood origin coincides with the holidays, the public will be in for a treat.

The Witcher prequel series has been in development since the beginning of 2022 and will be released on December 25, 2022.

According to What’s on Netflix, the show is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, which also inspired a computer game.

The plot of Netflix The Witcher: Blood Origin Lin takes place 1200 years before the events of the main series on the Continent. The plot is around how the worlds of monsters, humans, and elves converged and the first Witcher arose.

Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Jacob Collins-Levy were the initial three cast members to be confirmed.

Michelle Yeoh, Dylan Moran, Lenny Henry, Nathaniel Curtis, Francesca Mills, Huw Novelli, Lizzie Annis, Zach Wyatt, Aidan O’Callaghan, Minnie Driver, Faoileann Cunningham, Kim Adis, Daniel Fathers, Hebe Bearsall, and Isla Gie also appear in the film.

The four-episode series began filming on August 16, 2021 and will conclude on November 21, 2021.

Initially, filming took place in the south of Iceland, but later the production shifted to the United Kingdom.

