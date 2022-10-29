The Woman King, release dates for Digital, 4K UHD & Blu-ray

The Woman King is scheduled for release on digital platforms on November 22.

On December 13, the movie will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The Woman King will be made available digitally on November 22.

The Woman King is scheduled for release on digital platforms on November 22, allowing viewers to enjoy the famed historical epic from the comfort of their own homes.

On December 13, the movie will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD after making its digital debut.

The home media release of the movie will include more than an hour’s worth of behind-the-scenes material for viewers to enjoy, including interviews, an exclusive peek at the movie’s South African production, and information about the cast’s preparation for their parts.

The movie’s additional materials also include a filmmaker’s commentary and Thuso Mbedu’s Nawi audition tape. A number of featurettes will also be included in the movie, such as “A Caterpillar’s Destruction,” which centres on Viola Davis, who plays General Nanisca, as well as “Representation Matters,” “WOMAN/WARRIOR,” and “Storytellers.”

Audiences will want to watch the movie again when it is released on digital and Blu-ray later this year since it has a tonne of special features in its home media release.

The movie is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), while Dana Stevens (who also co-wrote the story with Maria Bello) wrote the screenplay.

Along with Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Sheila Atim (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After), and John Boyega, Davis and Mbedu star in the motion picture (Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

Davis co-produces the movie with Maria Bello, Julius Tennon, and Cathy Schulman in addition to acting in it. The movie’s executive producer is Peter McAleese.

Rotten Tomatoes gave The Woman King a 94% critical approval rating and an amazing 99% audience rating for its theatrical release earlier this year.

The picture received plaudits for its action-packed spectacle and cast performances. With an overall total of $83 million worldwide, the movie has so far made $63 million domestically. Audiences can relive the visual spectacle now that the acclaimed film is available on home media.

The Woman King will be made available digitally on November 22 and physically on December 13 across all media platforms.

See the movie’s official synopsis and trailer down below.

This amazing, action-packed tale, which was loosely based on actual events, tells the tale of an all-female troop of warriors who, with unmatched skill and ferocity, defended the African Kingdom of Dahomey. The next generation of recruits are trained by General Nanisca (Oscar® winner VIOLA DAVIS; 2016, Best Supporting Actress, Fences), who prepares them for fight against an enemy out to destroy their way of life.

Watch the official trailer below:

