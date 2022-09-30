Throwback: Alizeh Shah flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a Gorgeous Pakistani actress and Tiktoker. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.7M followers on her instagram account.

Read more: Alizeh Shah’s Latest Dance video Sets the Internet on fire

However, the glam actress Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video Sets the internet on fire. while wearing the stunning black strapless gown.

Read more: Alizeh Shah’s Latest Dance video Sets the Internet on fire

Check Alizeh Shah Flying Kiss video:

Advertisement