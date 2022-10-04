Advertisement
Edition: English
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Articles
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah became recognized as a familiar figure in the industry. She has frequently made headlines, originally for her roles in popular dramas like Ehd e Wafa and Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and later for her relationships with her co-stars.

Alizeh Shah is a beautiful Pakistani TV Actress. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.7M followers on her instagram account.

Throwback when the actress Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video Sets the internet on fire. while wearing the stunning black strapless gown.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Have a Look:

