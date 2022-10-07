Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on Dilbar song goes viral

Has Alizeh Shah undergone cosmetic surgery?
Alizeh Shah has appeared in Tana Bana, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and...
Alizeh Shah continues to make headlines. Alizeh has experienced a lot in a short period of her career, whether it was her smoking video being released or her fight with her co-stars. Even though the actress is still very young, her roles to yet have managed to dazzle the public. She has a sizable female following on social media, and many of them keep up with her current fashion. Alizeh enjoys switching up her hairstyle and appearance generally, and she does a terrific job at it.
The public has lately questioned her sense of style and clothing choices. Her choice of attire at the Hum Style Awards received a lot of negative feedback online. Even her fellow professionals in the field questioned her outfit selection.
