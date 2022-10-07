Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on Dilbar song goes viral

Alizeh Shah continues to make headlines. Alizeh has experienced a lot in a short period of her career, whether it was her smoking video being released or her fight with her co-stars. Even though the actress is still very young, her roles to yet have managed to dazzle the public. She has a sizable female following on social media, and many of them keep up with her current fashion. Alizeh enjoys switching up her hairstyle and appearance generally, and she does a terrific job at it.

The public has lately questioned her sense of style and clothing choices. Her choice of attire at the Hum Style Awards received a lot of negative feedback online. Even her fellow professionals in the field questioned her outfit selection.

