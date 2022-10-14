Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance video on ‘Dilbar’ goes viral

Alizeh Shah is still in the news. Whether it was the public publication of her smoking video or her conflict with her co-stars, Alizeh has gone through a lot in the short span of her career. Although the actress is still very young, the public has been wowed by her parts so far. On social media, she has a big female fan base, many of whom follow her current style. Alizeh excels at changing up her appearance in general and her haircut in particular.

The public has lately questioned her sense of style and clothing choices. Her choice of attire at the Hum Style Awards received a lot of negative feedback online. Even her fellow professionals in the field questioned her outfit selection.

Have a look:

