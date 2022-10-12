Advertisement
Throwback: Ayesha Omar’s BOLD Photoshoot Goes Viral

One of Pakistan’s most fashionable actors and actresses, Ayesha Omar, is now vacationing in Dubai and cherishing every precious moment. The diva posted photos to Instagram that she took while standing atop Dubai’s Sky View Observatory.

Ayesha Omar shared some images from her trip to Dubai, and it appears that she had a great time there.

Check out Ayesha Omar’s Photos:

Earlier the BulBulay star shared a video showing the most stunning view of the sky. The diva is dangerously cool at the Sky View Observatory in Dubai! We’re dizzy just looking at the sights below may be seen preparing herself for an interesting adventure while dressed in a uniform given by the facility.

Emaar, located atop Address Sky View Hotel, offers Sky Slide, a ride that takes you down in a fully transparent glass tube from the 53rd level to the 52nd level, providing breathtaking views of Dubai.

During the video, Ayesha can be seen getting ready to experience the stunning vistas Dubai has to offer while dressed in a well-assured ensemble.

“Funambulist. Edge walking. So exhilarating but, definitely not for the faint-hearted. Wait for the actual footage!” she captioned her post.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

