Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Throwback: Hania Aamir dance video that goes viral – Watch Video

Throwback: Hania Aamir dance video that goes viral – Watch Video

Articles
Advertisement
Throwback: Hania Aamir dance video that goes viral – Watch Video

Throwback to Hania Aamir viral dance video

Advertisement

Actress Hania Aamir is from Pakistan. In the movie Janaan, Hania Aamir made her Lollywood debut. The gorgeous actress has participated in many different endeavors and has played a leading role in a number of motion pictures.

In the Lollywood community, Hania Aamir has long been a well-known personality. She has gained millions of followers thanks to her acting prowess, beauty, and fashion sense.

Hania, a judge on the Dance “PEELA RUNG,” posted the dance video on Instagram.

Look at that!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

She shared the photo with the caption, “YES WE CRASHED A WEDDING!!!!

Thank you, Hunain and Aemon, and the guests for such a warm welcome!

Advertisement

We had a blast and we hope this wedding season you will dance your heart out to PEELA RUNG’!

Also Read

Actress Hania Aamir shares adorable photos on her Instagram
Actress Hania Aamir shares adorable photos on her Instagram

Hania Amir is indeed a beauty with a brain who knows how...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story