Throwback: Hania Aamir dance video that goes viral – Watch Video

Actress Hania Aamir shares adorable photos on her Instagram
Hania Amir is indeed a beauty with a brain who knows how...
Actress Hania Aamir is from Pakistan. In the movie Janaan, Hania Aamir made her Lollywood debut. The gorgeous actress has participated in many different endeavors and has played a leading role in a number of motion pictures.
In the Lollywood community, Hania Aamir has long been a well-known personality. She has gained millions of followers thanks to her acting prowess, beauty, and fashion sense.
Hania, a judge on the Dance “PEELA RUNG,” posted the dance video on Instagram.
Look at that!
She shared the photo with the caption, “YES WE CRASHED A WEDDING!!!!
Thank you, Hunain and Aemon, and the guests for such a warm welcome!
We had a blast and we hope this wedding season you will dance your heart out to ‘PEELA RUNG’!“
