Two of Pakistan’s most attractive and accomplished actresses, Kinza Hashmi and Amar Khan, are well known for their extraordinary theatrical acting abilities. These beautiful women are not only talented actors, but their dancing videos prove it as well!

Amar Khan

The stunning Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari wedding festivities have been making the rounds online, and the most recent Shendi reception was a magnificent extravaganza.

Celebs who attended the shendi event were Amar Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Sajal Aly, Wajahat Rauf, Madiha Imam, and Mariam Ansari.

Amar Khan, though, has a video of his spectacular dance that has gone viral online. The dance floor was lit up by the Baddua star’s incredible talents, which was one of the wedding’s high points.

The keyboard warriors, on the other hand, were mostly critical of her, while others lauded her fascinating dance. The stunner’s dancing video received widespread abuse, mocking and teasing her.

Kinza Hashmi

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours.

The actress’ insta feed is no less than that of a model. She can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Recently, the Azmaish actress has dropped multiple ethereal snaps all dressed in a traditional ensemble from Saboor Aly’s Shendi.

 

The actress was seen wearing a gorgeous ensemble to go for the desi Mehndi event. She kept the focus on her dazzling dress by keeping things minimal in the accessory department. She opted for nothing but a pair of heavy earrings.

Kinza Hashmi’s Dance Video from Saboor Aly’s Shendi

 

The actress was seen wearing a gorgeous ensemble to go for the desi Mehndi event. She kept the focus on her dazzling dress by keeping things minimal in the accessory department. She opted for nothing but a pair of heavy earrings.

 

