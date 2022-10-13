Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Throwback: Mahira Khan’s viral dance videos

Throwback: Mahira Khan’s viral dance videos

Articles
Advertisement
Throwback: Mahira Khan’s viral dance videos

Throwback: Mahira Khan’s viral dance videos

Advertisement

Mahira Khan, the main woman of Pakistani entertainment, made a name for herself with her captivating acting and alluring demeanour in television dramas and motion pictures not only within her own nation but also over the border.

The diva is renowned for her dance prowess as well, and whenever she appears, she frequently steals the show on stage.

The Lux Style Awards 2021 are quickly approaching, and to celebrate, Mahira’s Mashion has revealed some of the diva’s best retro dance performances from previous Lux Style Awards.

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Mashion (@mashionpk)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Humans of Pakistan (@folksofpakistan)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Daniya blogs (@daniyablogs8)

Advertisement

“We may be biased but @mahirahkhan’s performances are what we look forward to every #LSA! But who do YOU think will be the biggest performer this year? Tell us all your guesses.” the caption read.

Also Read

Mahira Khan’s throwback pictures set the internet on fire, see photo
Mahira Khan’s throwback pictures set the internet on fire, see photo

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story