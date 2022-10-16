Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s dance video breaks the internet

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. The actress and model is well-known and has millions of fans all over the world. Fans appreciate the actress due to her superb on-screen performance.

The diva is famous for being a powerful role model for young girls all across the world in addition to her excellent acting skills. Mehwish is one of only a handful of well-known Pakistanis who have won the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.

Mehwish has been absent from our television screens for long time. However, the stunning actress is going to star alongside actor Humayun Saeed in the upcoming film London Nahi Jaounga. Punjab Nahi Jaoungi is a sequel to the box office hit Punjab Nahi Jaoungi.

Meanwhile, Mehwish Hayat keeps her admirers entertained on social media. On Instagram, the actress has almost four million followers. She is constantly active on her account, keeping in touch with her followers. She recently shared a video of herself dancing in the bathroom, captioning it “Heartbreak anniversary.” Take a look!

