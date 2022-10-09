Advertisement
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s dance video breaks the internet

Articles
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s dance video breaks the internet

A well-known name in the entertainment sector is Mehwish Hayat. The actress and model has millions of fans worldwide and is well-known. Because of the actress’s amazing on-screen work, fans adore her.

In addition to her outstanding acting accomplishments, the diva is renowned for being a strong role model for young girls around the globe. Mehwish is one of the select few famous people in Pakistan to receive the renowned Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.

CheckThrowback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance moves Sets the internet on fire

Mehwish has been absent from our television screens for long time. However, the stunning actress is going to star alongside actor Humayun Saeed in the upcoming film London Nahi Jaounga. Punjab Nahi Jaoungi is a sequel to the box office hit Punjab Nahi Jaoungi.

Meanwhile, Mehwish Hayat keeps her admirers entertained on social media. On Instagram, the actress has almost four million followers. She is constantly active on her account, keeping in touch with her followers. She recently shared a video of herself dancing in the bathroom, captioning it “Heartbreak anniversary.” Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

