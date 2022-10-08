Advertisement
  News
  Entertainment
Throwback: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Dance At Mehndi – Watch Video

Articles
The first step in Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Khan’s new relationship is about to be taken. As of right now, Minal and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are legally wed.

When Minal Khan shared her gorgeous wedding photo on her Instagram account, she informed her followers that she had just become legally wed to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. On her Instagram account, Minal also changed her last name from Khan to Ahsan.

A vintage video from Minal Khan’s dholki event, in which Minal is lighting the stage on fire with her dance movements, is becoming popular on social media.

Look at that!

