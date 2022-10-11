Throwback: Romaisa Khan’s dance video goes viral

Advertisement
  • Romaisa Khan is a popular TikTok star and actress.
  • She made her acting debut in the drama series “Masters.”
  • The well-known online sensation routinely shares amusing movies and dance performances on her social media pages.
Famous Pakistani actress, model, YouTuber, and TikTok personality Romaisa Khan. She has a sizable social media fan base. She debuted as an actress in the drama series “Masters” in 2020.

This time was no exception for the well-known social media personality, who regularly posts amusing videos and dancing moves on her social media accounts.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Romaisa khan (@romaisa.khan.)

The popular social media sensation frequently posts entertaining videos and dancing gigs on her social media accounts, and this time was no exception as she shared her new dance video.

“I took on the #NoItchNoGlitch dance challenge!!???? The moves were so cool and I absolutely loved dancing to this groovy jingle.

“HeadandShouldersNeem reduces itchiness from your scalp and gives up to 100% dandruff protection. Time for you guys to show me your version!”, she captioned.

Khan is a popular TikTok star and model. She is well-known for her stunning appearance, endearing smile, and charming personality. She is best known for her comedy video clips, dancing videos, and lip-sync performances on TikTok ( Musical.ly).

