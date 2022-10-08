Throwback: Saba Qamar stuns fans with dance video

Saba Qamar receives a lot of praises for her performance in ‘Fraud’
Saba Qamar has made quite a comeback to the drama side with...
As she posted a BTS video from her well-liked web series Mrs & Mr. Shameem on social media, Saba Qamar treated viewers to one of her killer dance moves.
The actress from Kamli, who is seated next to seasoned actor Noman Ijaz in the video, can be seen showcasing her smooth dancing skills. On their future endeavor, the two superstars were working diligently. On social media, the BTS footage is extensively shared.
The Fraud actress posted the video on Instagram along with the caption, “Mrs & Mr. Shameem.”
Qamar has received a lot of positive feedback for her outstanding acting in the movies Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She received appreciation as well for her ongoing drama serial Fraud.
Have a look:
