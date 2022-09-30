Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral

Advertisement
Articles
WATCH: Hareem Shah’s top 5 viral videos!

Throwback when Pakistan’s famous Model and Tiktoker Hareem Shah, swimming video went viral on the internet.

Hareem Shah was in Turkey on a vacation. She had shared a video of herself while swimming on her Instagram account.

In the viral video, Hareem can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee shirt. Earlier, Hareem had taken to Instagram to declare her triumph over the female TikTok star of the year award.

Have a look:

In the viral video, Hareem Shah can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee-shirt.

Earlier, Hareem also shared multiple videos while shopping in Turkey.

