Throwback: TikTok star Romaisa Khan’s new dance video goes viral

Romaisa Khan is a famous Pakistani actress, model, YouTuber, and TikTok personality. She has a huge fan following on social media. In 2020, she made her acting debut in the drama series “Masters.”

The popular social media sensation frequently posts entertaining videos and dancing gigs on her social media accounts, and this time was no exception as she shared her new dance video.

“I took on the #NoItchNoGlitch dance challenge!!???? The moves were so cool and I absolutely loved dancing to this groovy jingle.

“HeadandShouldersNeem reduces itchiness from your scalp and gives up to 100% dandruff protection. Time for you guys to show me your version!”, she captioned.

Khan is a popular TikTok star and model. She is well-known for her stunning appearance, endearing smile, and charming personality. She is best known for her comedy video clips, dancing videos, and lip-sync performances on TikTok ( Musical.ly).