Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Throwback: TikTok star Romaisa Khan’s new dance video goes viral

Throwback: TikTok star Romaisa Khan’s new dance video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Throwback: TikTok star Romaisa Khan’s new dance video goes viral

Throwback: Romaisa Khan’s dance video goes viral

Advertisement
  • Romaisa Khan is a popular TikTok star and actress.
  • She made her acting debut in the drama series “Masters.”
  • The well-known online sensation routinely shares amusing movies and dance performances on her social media pages.
Advertisement

Romaisa Khan is a famous Pakistani actress, model, YouTuber, and TikTok personality. She has a huge fan following on social media. In 2020, she made her acting debut in the drama series “Masters.”

The well-known social media personality frequently shares funny videos and dance routines to her social media accounts, and this time was no different.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Romaisa khan (@romaisa.khan.)

Advertisement

The popular social media sensation frequently posts entertaining videos and dancing gigs on her social media accounts, and this time was no exception as she shared her new dance video.

“I took on the #NoItchNoGlitch dance challenge!!???? The moves were so cool and I absolutely loved dancing to this groovy jingle.

“HeadandShouldersNeem reduces itchiness from your scalp and gives up to 100% dandruff protection. Time for you guys to show me your version!”, she captioned.

Khan is a popular TikTok star and model. She is well-known for her stunning appearance, endearing smile, and charming personality. She is best known for her comedy video clips, dancing videos, and lip-sync performances on TikTok ( Musical.ly).

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Syeda Tuba Anwar opens up about getting raped and death threats
Syeda Tuba Anwar opens up about getting raped and death threats
Hailey Bieber makes a fashion statement in response to the
Hailey Bieber makes a fashion statement in response to the "Nepo Baby" debate
"Please don’t reveal Raha’s face," Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to paps
Jessica Chastain reveals she lives in a Kyle Richards' house on rent
Jessica Chastain reveals she lives in a Kyle Richards' house on rent
Kate Hudson celebrates her 19th-year-old son Ryder's birthday
Kate Hudson celebrates her 19th-year-old son Ryder's birthday
Jane Fonda talks about first meeting with Tom Brady
Jane Fonda talks about first meeting with Tom Brady
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story