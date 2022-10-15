Advertisement
Throwback to Hania Aamir viral dance video

Throwback to Hania Aamir viral dance video

Actress Hania Aamir is from Pakistan. In the movie Janaan, Hania Aamir made her Lollywood debut. The gorgeous actress has participated in many different endeavors and has played a leading role in a number of motion pictures.

In the Lollywood community, Hania Aamir has long been a well-known personality. She has gained millions of followers thanks to her acting prowess, beauty, and fashion sense.

Hania, a judge on the Dance “PEELA RUNG,” posted the dance video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

She shared the photo with the caption, “YES WE CRASHED A WEDDING!!!!

Thank you, Hunain and Aemon, and the guests for such a warm welcome!

We had a blast and we hope this wedding season you will dance your heart out to PEELA RUNG’!

