Throwback to Mahira Khan’s top 5 Dance Video that Goes Viral

Mahira Khan, the diva of entertainment has made a name for herself with her captivating acting and alluring demeanor in television dramas and motion pictures not only within her own nation but also over the border.

The diva is renowned for her dance prowess as well, and whenever she appears, she frequently steals the show on stage.

Mahira’s Mashion has unveiled some of the diva’s best throwback dance routines from prior Lux Style Awards in honor of the approaching Lux Style Awards 2021.

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mashion (@mashionpk)

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Humans of Pakistan (@folksofpakistan) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Daniya blogs (@daniyablogs8) Advertisement

“We may be biased but @mahirahkhan’s performances are what we look forward to every #LSA! But who do YOU think will be the biggest performer this year? Tell us all your guesses.” the caption read.

Also Read Mahira Khan’s throwback pictures set the internet on fire, see photo Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984....