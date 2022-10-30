Advertisement
Throwback to Mahira Khan's top 5 Dance Video that goes viral

Throwback to Mahira Khan’s top 5 Dance Video that goes viral

Throwback to Mahira Khan’s top 5 Dance Video that goes viral

Throwback: Mahira Khan’s viral dance videos

Mahira Khan, the diva of entertainment has made a name for herself with her captivating acting and alluring demeanor in television dramas and motion pictures not only within her own nation but also over the border.

The diva is renowned for her dance prowess as well, and whenever she appears, she frequently steals the show on stage.

Mahira's Mashion has unveiled some of the diva's best throwback dance routines from prior Lux Style Awards in honor of the approaching Lux Style Awards 2021.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mashion (@mashionpk)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Humans of Pakistan (@folksofpakistan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Daniya blogs (@daniyablogs8)

"We may be biased but @mahirahkhan's performances are what we look forward to every #LSA! But who do YOU think will be the biggest performer this year? Tell us all your guesses." the caption read.

