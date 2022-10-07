Throwback to Mahira Khan’s top 5 Dance Video that Goes Viral

The leading lady of Pakistani entertainment, Mahira Khan, established her reputation not only within the country but also across the border with her mesmerizing acting and stunning persona in television dramas and movies.

The diva is also well-known for her dancing abilities, and whenever she performs, she usually steals the show on the stage.

The Lux Style Awards 2021 are quickly approaching, and to celebrate, Mahira’s Mashion has revealed some of the diva’s best retro dance performances from previous Lux Style Awards.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashion (@mashionpk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Pakistan (@folksofpakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniya blogs (@daniyablogs8)

“We may be biased but @mahirahkhan’s performances are what we look forward to every #LSA! But who do YOU think will be the biggest performer this year? Tell us all your guesses.” the caption read.

