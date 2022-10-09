Throwback: Top 5 Neelam Muneer dance video breaks the internet

Neelam Muneer trolled over her statement, ‘Mujhe Dance Bilkul Bhi Nahi Ata’
Neelam Muneer is well-known in Pakistani actress and go-to diva for "item...
Neelum Muneer is a talented Pakistani actor who has established herself in the drama and film industries. Fans adore her beauty and hard work.
The Dil Mom Ka Diya actress is quite active on social media and updates her fans and followers frequently. The actress recently posted photos of herself on her Instagram account.
Apart from acting, Neelum has amazing dancing skills, which she displayed in her dance videos.
Have a look:
Fans praised her dance performance and shared lovely comments about her chemistry with Ahsan.
