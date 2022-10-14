Advertisement
Throwback Video: Young Allu Arjun, Ram Charan dancing together 

  • Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are among the best dancers in Tollywood.
  • The pair can be seen lighting up the stage with their elegant moves and expressions.
  • Chiranjeevi applauded as the couple showed off their moves.
Aside from being among the best actors in the industry, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are also among the best dancers in Tollywood. If you’ve seen any of their films, you’ll understand why they move so effectively. On that subject, we came upon a stunning flashback video of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun dancing together when they were in their teens, and it is the best thing you will see today.

It’s Friday, and we came upon the ideal retro video that’s now trending on social media. The video, published by a fan page on Twitter, depicts two of the country’s top stars in the same shot. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun can be seen dancing to Salman Khan’s You Are My Love song from the film Partner. The pair can be seen lighting up the stage with their elegant moves and expressions. What a great frame, their chemistry and timing are unmissable.

Take a look:

A video of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun dancing together also went viral a few months back. This, however, was from their childhood. Chiranjeevi applauded as the couple showed off their moves.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Ram Charan’s next film will be Shankar’s RC 15. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the tentatively titled RC15 film, which is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The actor recently travelled to Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, for the second part of the RC15 tour. The production of this nameless drama is currently in full swing.

