“Ticket to Paradise” surpasses $102 million at worldwide box office

‘Ticket to Paradise,’ Universal and Working Title’s has easily passed the $100 million milestone at the global box office after exceeding projections during its opening weekend.

With Tuesday’s earnings added in, the film’s domestic and international box office totals are now $20.6 million and $81.9 million, respectively, for a global total of $102.5 million.

The movie had already achieved George Clooney’s and Julia Roberts’s highest domestic opening weekends since their respective roles in Tomorrowland in 2015 and 2017, respectively (since appearing in Wonder).

The Ocean’s Eleven stars’ reunion has been a tremendous hit with older viewers, earning an A-CinemaScore and an additional 87% positive Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score. According to Universal, the movie will keep doing well because of positive word-of-mouth.

The movie was released early abroad, first on September 15 in Australia and then five days later in the United Kingdom.

The decision by Universal to screen the movie in opposition to DC’s superhero blockbuster Black Adam appears to have paid off handsomely.

The film had its North American opening this past weekend in 3,543 cinemas, with an average take of $4,612 per venue.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, were sleeper hits directed by Ol Parker, who was chosen to helm this project.

Although Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which similarly favoured audiences 35 and older and earned more than $400 million globally, remains his biggest success to date.

Working with A-list celebrities has produced a solid return for Universal, which has justified his hire.

He may now find a similar niche to that of his colleagues, like Nancy Meyers, who have had great success with lighthearted movies aimed at more mature audiences.

The story of the film centres on a former husband and wife who got married while they were young and later regretted their decision, leading to their bitter divorce.

They come up with a plan to prevent their daughter from making the same mistakes they did when they were younger when she hops a plane to Bali and falls in love with a native.

Alongside Lucas Bravo, Maxime Bouttier, Billie Lourd, and Kaitlyn Dever, she plays their daughter.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are having the time of their life onscreen, and there has to be something to be said for that, Collider’s Emma Kiely remarked of their performances.

The movie, which is presently showing in theatres, is scheduled to be released on Peacock 45 days after making its theatrical debut.

The movie’s trailer is available to view below:

