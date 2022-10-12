TidalWave Comics celebrates life of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth’s whole life is portrayed in a 32-page comic presented by TidalWave Comics

A new comic book by TidalWave Comics celebrates the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 30-page glossy is part of the publisher’s “Tribute” series.

The queen passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

A new comic book by TidalWave Comics celebrates the life of Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning queen, by detailing her public and private life, significant events, family scandals, and crises.

The queen passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. She was laid to rest alongside her loving husband, Prince Philip, on September 19, following a day in which Britain and the rest of the world bid her a final farewell in a spectacular display of pomp and ceremony.

The 30-page glossy, part of the publisher’s “Tribute” series, begins with the royal beekeeper informing the palace hive of the queen’s death, a centuries-old custom steeped in honey-related superstition.

“I wanted to start small – the legend of the bees – and end large – the funeral viewed by millions worldwide,” stated co-writer Michael Frizell. That was an appropriate depiction of her 70-year reign.

Five hundred presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal family members, and dignitaries were among the 2,000 congregations at Westminster Abbey, where monarchs have been wedded, buried, and crowned during the past thousand years.

The book, published on Wednesday, is available digitally, in hardcover, and paperback.

