TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel is recovering from avian flu

The emu Emmanuel Todd Lopez is recovering from a virus. The well-known emu on TikTok is gradually making a full recovery, according to Taylor Blake, the animal’s owner. Emmanuel’s antics on the @knucklebumpfarms account on TikTok have gained widespread attention.

“EMMANUEL JUST DRANK WATER BY HIMSELF FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE BECOMING ILL. Please keep the prayers coming!” Blake posted a video of an emu sipping from a bucket while suspended in his homemade sling on Twitter on Sunday.

Avian flu infected nearly all of the farm’s birds, including Emmanuel. On Saturday, Blake provided an update on Twitter in a lengthy thread that described the unfortunate incident.

She said that “99%” of their birds contracted the avian flu and perished when wild geese visited the farm. Blake writes, “We lost more than 50 birds in one day.”

EMMANUEL JUST DRANK WATER BY HIMSELF FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE BECOMING ILL😭🥹 Please keep the prayers coming! pic.twitter.com/nieSFKtkFB — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 16, 2022

she added, “I lost Emily, Eliza and Elliot. The virus hit them extremely hard and very quickly. I tried my best to save them, but I was unsuccessful. We lost every single chicken and duck on our farm. We lost all of our geese. We lost our 2 female black swans. We lost both of our turkeys.”

We put our brains together and built Emmanuel a sling so that we can start physical therapy with him, in the hopes that he will regain function of his right foot/leg. We have been tweaking and perfecting it over the last 48hrs. pic.twitter.com/rnltpoyzAE — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 15, 2022

