TikTok star Romaisa Khan leaves fans amused with new video

Romaisa Khan is a well-known TikTok star. She has the public fixated on her exploits, and the beauty is now ruling hearts thanks to her sharp wit, sense of humour, and undeniable appeal.

Given her captivating social media feed, which keeps her admirers hooked, her fervent fan base cannot be stopped from being relentlessly stalked. She shared her latest video where her sporty and competitive spirit is evident. She captioned her post, “romaisa.khan. I am a pro PS: I broke that stick thank.”

With the Ramadan drama Paristaan, which also starred Aymen Saleem and Arsalan Naseen in the lead parts, Romaisa Khan made her acting debut.

