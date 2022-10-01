TikTok takes down 113 million videos to protect children from using

TikTok made revelations about how many videos it had removed for breaking its rules.

Approximately 15,351,388 videos were removed from Pakistan.

One of the most popular and widely used social media platforms, TikTok, recently made shocking revelations about how many videos it had removed for breaking its rules.

Advertisement

According to the company’s quarterly transparency report for 2022, the app’s officials reported that more than 113 million videos were removed between the pride of April and June of this year. Despite being 113 million, the amount only accounts for 1% of all videos uploaded over the course of the three-month period.

The report claimed that violations of TikTok’s rules regarding children’s safety were the most frequent cause of removal. Other justifications included prohibited goods, adult nudity, and sexual activities. The business claimed it used both automated tools and human review to identify content that violated laws.

Approximately 15,351,388 videos were removed from Pakistan, according to a number of media outlets, with a proactive removal rate of 98.7%, 97.4% for removals before 24 hours, and 97.3 percent for takedowns before any views.

For the record, Pakistan has had the second-highest number of videos removed from TikTok. The most videos were taken down in the United States of America, where there were almost 18 million.

TikTok has more than one billion users worldwide, but experts on digital rights believe that more transparency is necessary in a market like Pakistan where the app was banned four times between October 2020 and November 2021.

Also Read Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral Throwback when Pakistan’s famous Model and Tiktoker Hareem Shah, swimming video went...