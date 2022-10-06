Advertisement
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated 26 years of marriage

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated 26 years of marriage

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated 26 years of marriage

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrate 26 years of marriage

  • McGraw shared a slideshow video on Instagram featuring photos and video clips.
  • Soundtracked by the iconic country superstars’ 2007 duet “I Need You”
  • Rita Wilson wrote Happy Anniversary lovebirds.
On Thursday, in honor of their wedding anniversary, McGraw posted a slideshow video on Instagram with images and videos of Hill over the years, along with a heartfelt caption.

The 2007 duet by the legendary country singers, “The 55-year-old musician wrote alongside the music video for “Wow, 26 years! I Need You” from McGraw’s Let It Go album, “Wow, 26 years! Happy anniversary, sweetheart! I adore you, Faith Hill.”

Several well-known acquaintances of the couple left congratulatory words in the post’s comments area. Rita Wilson, the 55-year-old actress who appears with McGraw and Hill, wrote “Happy Anniversary lovebirds!” in 1883.

Gwyneth Paltrow added her two cents by writing, “Awwwwwwwwww.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

