Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated 26 years of marriage

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey gushes over sister Gracie
Gracie performed at a special event honouring Pride where vocalists covered Taylor...
On Thursday, in honor of their wedding anniversary, McGraw posted a slideshow video on Instagram with images and videos of Hill over the years, along with a heartfelt caption.
The 2007 duet by the legendary country singers, “The 55-year-old musician wrote alongside the music video for “Wow, 26 years! I Need You” from McGraw’s Let It Go album, “Wow, 26 years! Happy anniversary, sweetheart! I adore you, Faith Hill.”
Several well-known acquaintances of the couple left congratulatory words in the post’s comments area. Rita Wilson, the 55-year-old actress who appears with McGraw and Hill, wrote “Happy Anniversary lovebirds!” in 1883.
Gwyneth Paltrow added her two cents by writing, “Awwwwwwwwww.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.