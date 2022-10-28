Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have separated.

They were married for 13 years after tying the knot in 2009.

The pair have been apart for some time but decided to “spend time apart”.

Advertisement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have separated after thirteen years of marriage. After weeks of breakup rumours, you finally learn the truth.

The marriage between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen has reached the end zone.

Tom announced on his Instagram Story on October 28 that he and the supermodel, who were married for 13 years after tying the knot in 2009, are officially divorcing. He noted that the divorce was recently finalized.

In early October, a source verified that both parties had retained New York-based divorce counsel amidst persistent rumours of their separation.

According to the source, there has always been a great deal of love and passion between them. However, now that they have been apart for some time, it appears that this is better for everyone.

In recent weeks, a separate insider informed E! News that the pair had opted to “spend time apart.”

Advertisement

According to a second source, Tom’s return to his career has contributed to the split between the two. The second source stated, “The root of the problem is his unavailability during football season.” “She wants things done a certain way. They have had problems for years and this is a recurring theme.”

Tom initially declared his intention to retire from the NFL in February. A month later, though, the 45-year-old, who shares children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele and son Jack, 15, with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan, shown that he was not yet ready to close that chapter. Tom stated on March 13 that he would return for his 23rd season.

Gisele penned a note of support beneath Tom’s announcement Instagram post, which said at the time, “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

However, despite signing up to play, Tom was AWOL from August workouts. People reports that coach Todd Bowles revealed in a press conference at the time that Tom was excused “to deal with some personal matters.” The coach stated that they discussed this prior to the start of training camp.

After eleven days away from the field, Tom described what transpired during his absence.

According to the source, Tom told reporters following a preseason game, “Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives.” “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can.”

Advertisement

He continued, “You know, it’s a continuous process.”

Since then, Gisele has expressed her views on Tom’s return to the field with greater clarity.

“I have my concerns,” she said in an Elle interview published on September 13.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

In addition to her desires for Tom, Gisele expressed her own aspirations. She told the outlet, “I have a huge list of things that I have to do,” she told the outlet, “that I want to do.”

The model added that she had taken decisions regarding her family life during the past few years.

Advertisement

She stated, “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom].”

“I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

It is safe to assume that the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw these decisions.

Tom mentioned Gisele’s support in an exclusive June interview, stating, “It really allows me to go out and do what I love do.”

“I think football is a big commitment, that’s the most challenging part…It’s a big commitment for her,”

He communicated at the time. “She takes a lot on for our family and she does an unbelievable job of prioritizing our kids and making sure all their needs are met.”

Advertisement

Tom and Gisele met for the first time in 2006. According to Brides, the couple crossed paths because of a common friend.

According to Gisele’s biography Lessons, just two months into their relationship, Gisele’s “world was flipped upside down” by the news that Tom’s ex Bridget was pregnant with their son Jack.

Despite the shock, Gisele stated that Jack’s birth in August 2007 caused her heart to “grow in ways I never thought imaginable.”

Gisele and Tom attended the 2008 Met Gala together before deciding to take the next step in their relationship. They exchanged vows in Santa Monica, California, on February 26, 2009.

Since then, they have welcomed a son in 2009 and a daughter in 2012. As their connection evolved into a larger family, Tom mused on the ever-changing nature of relationships.

Tom told exclusively in 2016: “Everyone who’s been married or been together for long periods of time, you grow and you find different ways to grow together.”

Advertisement

“And I think it’s just always being conscious of what both people are looking for in a relationship, and fulfilling each other’s needs and supporting each other, and growing and loving each other in different ways.”

Also Read Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ‘nasty’ divorce: they are prepared for combat Managing partner of the law firm Sasser, Cestero & Roy, Tom Sasser,...