Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to Have Joint Custody of Kids After Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share custody of their two children.

They will share child custody following divorce.

PEOPLE reported that the 13-year-old couple, who have a 12-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter, filed for divorce in Florida on Friday morning.

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, “decided to share custody of the kids,” according to a sources.

According to court documents that PEOPLE got a hold of, their exact custody agreement won’t be made public. This is to keep their privacy safe.

A source says that Brady’s “main priority” right now is his kids.

Brady and Bündchen both talked about their breakup on social media Friday morning. They both said that their kids will continue to get the “love and attention” they deserve.

I adore our children, and I will always prioritise them. According to Bündchen, “We will co-parent so that they get the love, care, and attention that they genuinely need.”

Brady and Bündchen praised their children on social media, saying they are “blessed with gorgeous and lovely children” and vowing to “work together as parents to always make sure they get the love and care they deserve.”

Although it is never simple to end a marriage, Bündchen stated she is “grateful for the time” they spent together and sends her husband Tom nothing but the “best” in the future.

During this incredibly vital time, the supermodel pleaded for privacy.

Brady posted a similar message on Instagram. He has a 15-year-old son named John “Jack” Edward with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. After 13 years, my wife and I got a divorce. “We chose to part ways peacefully and with thanks for the time we had together,” he said.

“We have beautiful and wonderful children who will always be the most important thing in our lives.

He said they’ll be like Bündchen and “work together as parents.”

“Of course, this is painful and hard to do,” Brady said. But we wish each other the best as we write new chapters in our lives and go after whatever new chapters are still to come.