Tom Brady Spends Weekend with Kids

He helps his family.

The source said, “He loves being a parent.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will co-parent amicably despite their speedy divorce.

Tom enjoys conducting kid-friendly activities with the kids. He helps his family. The source said, “He loves being a parent.” The kids spent last weekend in Miami with their mom.

Brady took Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, to a movie the night their 13-year marriage collapsed. His ex-wife Bridget Moynahan gave him a 15-year-old son, John “Jack” Edward.

“They don’t share a romantic objective, but they do for their kids,”

They will keep working hard to make sure the kids have the best life possible. Gisele is very proud of her children. She does her best to stay in a good mood.”

“She is thankful for the many years she has spent with Tom. “Now, though, she’s ready for a new chapter,” the insider says.

After getting a quick divorce on Friday, the couple “agreed to share custody of the kids.” Brady will stay in Tampa, and Bündchen will live in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a home.

Brady said in a statement that he and Bündchen have been “blessed with beautiful and wonderful children” and that they will continue to “work together as parents to always make sure they get the love and attention they deserve.”

He also said that the kids “will remain the most important thing in our lives.”

“My priority has always been and will always be our children, whom I love with all my heart,” Bündchen said in a statement about the split. We’ll keep working together as co-parents to give them the love, care, and attention they need and deserve.”

