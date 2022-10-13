Tom Felton reveals his struggle after “Harry Potter”

Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy in all eight films of the Harry Potter series.

The actor says he is “quite affectionately tied” to the character.

He also talks about how tough it was to find acting work after the series ended.

Advertisement

Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter,’ talks about the difficulties of finding work after the series.

In a recent interview with a foreign media, Felton, who portrayed Malfoy in all eight films of the series, was asked if he would like to repeat the character if given the opportunity, and it appears that the actor is eager to reprise the despicable character.

“I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t consider it,” Felton remarked, adding that he “certainly don’t miss” Draco Malfoy but is “quite affectionately tied” to the character.

“It seemed, looking back at it now, that Potter would be the only thing in my life. But there were many, many things ahead of that,” he continued.

Further in the talk, the actor reminisced on how tough it was for him to land a role after completing all eight Harry Potter films.

Felton remarked. “It wasn’t really returning to auditioning. It was learning to audition all over again.”

Advertisement

He continued, “When children are brought in, half of it is, ‘Can you stand on the mark, not look down the lens of the camera, and take basic direction?’ I mean, really, how good can any seven-year-old be at anything?”