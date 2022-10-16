Tom Felton’s memoir shows his secret passion for Emma Watson

Potterverse fans have been debating the off-screen romance of Tom Felton and Emma Watson.

The actors’ relationship on set was extremely close, and Felton has written about it in his memoir.

The actor discusses his relationship with Emma, how people see it, and more.

Advertisement

Tom Felton, a member of the Harry Potter cast, discusses his love for Emma Watson in a new memoir.

Potterverse fans have been debating the off-screen romance of Tom Felton and Emma Watson, co-stars in the Harry Potter films. The actors’ relationship on set was extremely close, and Felton has written about it in his memoir. While their on-screen characters Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger may not have even come close to becoming friends, they did have a close on-set friendship.

In his latest book, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Tom Felton divulges all the behind-the-scenes details from his life while working on the Harry Potter movies and more. The actor discusses a variety of topics, such as the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight, his battles with mental illness, and more. However, if there is one revelation from Felton’s book that is swiftly gaining popularity, it involves his co-star and formerly rumoured love interest, Emma Watson.

Tom discusses his relationship with Emma, how people see it, and how he has feelings for her, according to The Washington Post. Fans have been rooting for the couple to get together for years under the pseudonym “Dramione,” but the actor stated that their real connection is a little different.