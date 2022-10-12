Top Dance videos of Alizeh Shah in 2022

Alizeh Shah is a social media sensation and the most popular celebrity right now. She has made headlines for her daring fashion choices and viral dancing videos.

Her dance videos have already went viral on social media, and her followers are raving about them.

Here are Alizeh Shah’s top 5 dance videos from 2021:

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Shah’s made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at the function and also treated the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. A pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch accentuated her minimalist look.

The controversy queen Alizeh Shah revealed that she was offered to be an ‘Item girl’ right after her cigarette video went viral.

Alizeh, who remains in headlines for all the ill-reasons, this time comes up with a claim that she was considered to be casted in an item song with some weird lyrics because she was papped holding cigarette in hand.

“One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that i was ready to be an item girl”, revealed the Taana Baana actress.

She also disclosed that the song had some crazy lyrics that amused the star and her friends to fits.

Alizeh Shah stepped into the industry as a child star and then professionally began her career in 2017.

Shah is famous for her controversies way more than her dramas.

Notably, quite some time back, a video popped up on the internet showing the actress smoking hash in car.

The star landed in hot water as fans started bashing her over it.

