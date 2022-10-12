Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top Dance videos of Alizeh Shah in 2022

Top Dance videos of Alizeh Shah in 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Top Dance videos of Alizeh Shah in 2022

Top Dance videos of Alizeh Shah in 2022

Advertisement

Alizeh Shah is a social media sensation and the most popular celebrity right now. She has made headlines for her daring fashion choices and viral dancing videos.

Her dance videos have already went viral on social media, and her followers are raving about them.

Here are Alizeh Shah’s top 5 dance videos from 2021:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Advertisement

Shah’s made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at the function and also treated the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. A pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch accentuated her minimalist look.

The controversy queen Alizeh Shah revealed that she was offered to be an ‘Item girl’ right after her cigarette video went viral.

Alizeh, who remains in headlines for all the ill-reasons, this time comes up with a claim that she was considered to be casted in an item song with some weird lyrics because she was papped holding cigarette in hand.
“One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that i was ready to be an item girl”, revealed the Taana Baana actress.
She also disclosed that the song had some crazy lyrics that amused the star and her friends to fits.

Alizeh Shah stepped into the industry as a child star and then professionally began her career in 2017.

Advertisement

Shah is famous for her controversies way more than her dramas.
Notably, quite some time back, a video popped up on the internet showing the actress smoking hash in car.

The star landed in hot water as fans started bashing her over it.
Notably, quite some time back, a video popped up on the internet showing the actress smoking hash in car.

The star landed in hot water as fans started bashing her over it.

Also Read

Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah became recognized as a familiar figure in the industry. She...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Christina Applegate shrugs off online harsh comments
Christina Applegate shrugs off online harsh comments
Mia Goth claims MaXXXine
Mia Goth claims MaXXXine" is the best script in the "X" Trilogy
Suburban Hell: Sam Raimi and Paul Feig collaborate on the horror adaptation
Suburban Hell: Sam Raimi and Paul Feig collaborate on the horror adaptation
Billie Eilish asks for restraining order over alleged break in
Billie Eilish asks for restraining order over alleged break in
Randy Newman delays tour after major neck surgery
Randy Newman delays tour after major neck surgery
Meryl Streep to appear in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Meryl Streep to appear in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story