Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Trailer of ‘Taurus’ featuring Machine Gun Kelly finally released
Trailer of ‘Taurus’ featuring Machine Gun Kelly finally released

Trailer of ‘Taurus’ featuring Machine Gun Kelly finally released

Articles
Advertisement
Trailer of ‘Taurus’ featuring Machine Gun Kelly finally released

Machine Gun Kelly-starrer Taurus will be released on Nov 18

Advertisement
  • Machine Gun Kelly will feature in the film Taurus.
  • The official trailer has been released.
  • The film will be released on November 18.
Advertisement

In his upcoming film Taurus, Colson Baker, popularly known as Machine Gun Kelly, portrays a self-destructive musician.

The official trailer for Kelly’s forthcoming film Taurus has been revealed, and the picture is anticipated to debut on November 18, 2022.

Taurus will investigate celebrity, addiction, and the music business. In a state of turmoil and self-destruction, the film’s protagonist, a rising rock star, is compelled to compose one farewell song.

Tim Sutton directs the film, which also stars Maddie Hasson, Demetrius Flenory, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy, Lil Tjay, and Naomi Wild.

In addition, Kelly’s fiancée Megan Fox portrays his ex-girlfriend in the film.

Advertisement

Previously, at the Berlin Film Festival, the singer described his relationship with the character “We were almost shying away from it being autobiographical, it felt like, at first. And then, I think, it just became me.”

He said, “They stick me as a character all the time which, maybe I presented myself to the world as but I feel like maybe people will get to actually know me through this film.”

Also Read

Megan Fox desires a relief from Machine Gun Kelly 
Megan Fox desires a relief from Machine Gun Kelly 

Megan Fox is reportedly sick of MGK's childish ways and his drama...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iqra Aziz spends peaceful time with her husband Yasir Hussain
Iqra Aziz spends peaceful time with her husband Yasir Hussain
Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain’s beautiful pictures
Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain’s beautiful pictures
Rupert Grint needs acting break after work on 'Harry Potter'
Rupert Grint needs acting break after work on 'Harry Potter'
King Charles condemns on Peshawar Police Line blast
King Charles condemns on Peshawar Police Line blast
Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles over awkward karaoke mix up
Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles over awkward karaoke mix up
Prince Harry's publisher in crisis as high-profile figures resign after Spare release
Prince Harry's publisher in crisis as high-profile figures resign after Spare release
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story