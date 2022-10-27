Trailer of ‘Taurus’ featuring Machine Gun Kelly finally released

Machine Gun Kelly will feature in the film Taurus.

The official trailer has been released.

The film will be released on November 18.

Advertisement

In his upcoming film Taurus, Colson Baker, popularly known as Machine Gun Kelly, portrays a self-destructive musician.

The official trailer for Kelly’s forthcoming film Taurus has been revealed, and the picture is anticipated to debut on November 18, 2022.

Taurus will investigate celebrity, addiction, and the music business. In a state of turmoil and self-destruction, the film’s protagonist, a rising rock star, is compelled to compose one farewell song.

Tim Sutton directs the film, which also stars Maddie Hasson, Demetrius Flenory, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy, Lil Tjay, and Naomi Wild.

In addition, Kelly’s fiancée Megan Fox portrays his ex-girlfriend in the film.

Advertisement

Previously, at the Berlin Film Festival, the singer described his relationship with the character “We were almost shying away from it being autobiographical, it felt like, at first. And then, I think, it just became me.”

He said, “They stick me as a character all the time which, maybe I presented myself to the world as but I feel like maybe people will get to actually know me through this film.”

Also Read Megan Fox desires a relief from Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox is reportedly sick of MGK's childish ways and his drama...