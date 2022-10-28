Advertisement
Travis Barker Praises Kourtney Kardashian’s Feet in New Picture

Articles
  • Travis Barker posted a photo of his wife, Kourtney, in the bathtub.
  • The couple is working together to promote his Barker Wellness line.
  • Khloe Kardashian has speculated that the couple has some kind of foot fetish. 
Travis Barker posted a flirtatious photo of his wife relaxing in the bathtub while her hair was pulled back to advertise their collaboration with his Barker Wellness line.

He captioned the bubbly image with a nod at her feet, which were poking out of the tub. As Travis teased, “My wife @kourtneykardash has angel feet,” only further fueling speculation that the couple has some kind of foot fetish.

Even Khloe Kardashian has hinted that Kravis is into feet. Back in May, Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch asked her if “there a foot fetish there” between Travis and Kourtney. As Khloe noted, “Looks like it.”

“I mean, I’m not in the bedroom with them,” she continued. “Believe it or not, but I’m not like Mr. Deeds popping on up, but it looks like there’s a foot thing going on.”

She also teased sister Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for a foot photo they posted in July, asking her older sis, “Do you guys have a foot fetish too?” Kim denied with a simple, “nope!”

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney has been pleased to promote Travis’ wellness line, which consists of a body oil, body butter, and magnesium bath flakes, despite the bedroom business.

“Now that I am officially a Barker, I thought it was only right to have some Kourtney Barker Wellness products … wink wink,” she wrote on Instagram. “My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration- and I could not be happier with how the products turned out.”

Needless to say, she’s toe-tally into it.

