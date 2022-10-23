Travis Scott denies allegations that he cheated on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott is accused of cheating on her by Rojean Kar.

The rapper was seen in a private Instagram video with the reality TV star.

He shared a picture of a dinner table decorated for Valentine’s Day.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, has denied wrongdoing after becoming embroiled in a cheating controversy involving a well-known name.

The Astroworld rapper was seen in a video Rojean Kar published on her private Instagram Stories late last week, sparking reports that they had met.

Rojean Kar has previously refuted allegations of a relationship with him. After after, Travis published a statement to his account.

In a post to his own Instagram Stories, he said, “It’s a lot of weird s–t going on.”

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Rojean responded to Travis’ assertion in a selfie video she shared on her Instagram Stories, as seen on The Shade Room, accusing him of lying and of cheating on Kylie, with whom he shares two children.

“Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f–king everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on,” she said. “Come on, Sir.”

Rojean then continued, "This Valentine's Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, 'Trav's asking for you, come back.' Are we pretending that didn't happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that bitch every single f–king night. The whole f–king city sees it." Later, on February 14, Travis shared a picture of a dinner table decorated in a Valentine's Day theme on his Instagram Stories. "If u wasn't at this table on V day then u wasn't with me." Last week, Rojean captioned a post with the video shoot clip Travis posted, and The Shade Room also did the same. I'm in charge, obviously. She later added in a since-deleted comment, according to a screenshot published by Cosmopolitan magazine: "I didn't even realize he was there. Yall need to stop perpetuating this s–t." In the image, Rojean is also heard saying,"Maybe you think about her all day long but i sure don't," in response to a user who mentioned Kylie. Rojean, Travis, and Kylie's representatives were contacted for additional comment, but no response was received. Users speculated that their purported fling was the reason for him and Kylie taking a break from their relationship in 2019, when romance allegations about the two first appeared. A source close to the rapper also stated that "any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false." at the moment. She later responded to the reports on her Instagram Stories. Also Read Travis Scott's romantic gesture for Kylie Jenner stuns fans Kylie Jenner, a prominent figure in the cosmetics industry, recently celebrated a...