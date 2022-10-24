Trevor Noah praises Dua Lipa as “Wonderful Light”

Trevor Noah praises Dua Lipa as a “Wonderful Light”.

Noah praised Dua Lipa during his appearance on her podcast.

Noah’s remarks about Dua Lipa may cause you to levitate.

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah praised Dua Lipa during his appearance on her podcast, calling her “beautiful and lovely.” Your joy at Trevor Noah’s remarks about Dua Lipa may cause you to levitate.

The comedian, 38, revealed during an interview with the 27-year-old “Hallucinate” singer for her iHeartRadio podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service that he frequently runs into the singer there and uses it as a yardstick for his own career.

“I even admitted to my friend once that I always see Dua Lipa at award shows. That indicates that if I see her, my life is obviously going well “On the Oct. 21 show, Trevor said. So now I just wish to see her more so that it will mean that everything in my life is still going really nicely.

The Daily Show anchor, who presided over the Grammy Awards in 2021 and 2022, continued by praising Dua for their exchange.

He added, “You’ve always been so nice and gracious. “Like in the places where everyone is, you have always been a great light. I appreciate you taking the time, so. I’m grateful to you.”

Trevor and Dua discussed a wide range of topics during the program, including his seven-year tenure on The Daily Show and his book Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which details his background during the apartheid era.

Trevor recounted the first time he ever saw Dua perform at the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final in Ukraine, noting her remarkable climb, while talking about life before the “blow-up” of stardom.

“People used to ask, “Who the hell is that,” in my memory. I then said, “It’s Dua Lipa!” Dua Lipa, that’s her! “said he. “Who is this individual, ask all these elderly men who have gathered to watch a football game. After that, nobody in the entire globe is unfamiliar with you. I believe that the journey’s slow and progressive nature is something that many people are unaware of.”

The podcast interview between Trevor and Dua takes place three weeks after the two were seen cuddling and hanging out in New York on September 28. The “New Rules” star made her relationship status apparent in a podcast episode earlier this month, despite the fact that many fans shipped the couple.

The Oct. 7 program featured Dua, who ended her relationship with Anwar Hadid in 2021, saying, “For me, this is the first year I haven’t been in a relationship for a very long time.” “I’ve never really had the opportunity to just be alone and simply think about myself and kind of be fairly selfish,” the speaker said.

