Trevor’s haunted mirror lets you talk to “Ghosts”

Viewers of the eerie comedy Ghosts will be able to communicate with a ghostly mirror and unleash their inner Trevor.

A Victorian-style mirror that allows viewers to interact with the spirits shown in the CBS Original series was presented by CBS today.

The haunting mirror is based on Trevor’s supernatural ability to communicate with the “livings” in the house by painting messages on a foggy bathroom mirror.

It will be accessible in both physical and digital form. A fun and engaging promotional activity for the show’s forthcoming Halloween special, which will run on October 27, is the temporary construction of the mirror.

Fans can visit the CBS Ghosts-branded mirror on October 27 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California.

The words “Ask Me Anything” appear on the surface of the mirror as soon as fans approach it and the mirror swiftly begins to fog up. Residents of the Los Angeles area can ask questions, and the answers will show up in the mirror.

Don’t worry if you live somewhere other than Santa Monica but still want to join. A digital version of the mirror has also been made available by CBS on Twitter and Instagram.

The approach is a little different, though, since users must post a question and will get a hazy mirror message in the form of a GIF in response. Fans may participate in the eerie, curious fun by using the hashtag #AskGhosts.

In the comedy Ghosts, Samantha and Jay, a couple who decide to turn a dilapidated country mansion into a bed and breakfast, are portrayed by Rose McIVer and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

They have no idea that the estate is inhabited by the ghosts of long-dead prior residents. A diverse group of the deceased occupants still maintain close relationships and are both interested and alarmed by the recent activity in the house.

They tolerate the noise, though, and begin to develop bonds with their new live-in neighbours.

A Prohibition-era lounge singer named Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), the Founding Father Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), a 1960s hippie girl named Flower (Sheila Carrasco), a leader of an 80s scout troop named Pete (Richie Moriarty), a Viking explorer from 1009 named Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), a robber baron’s wife named Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), and of (Asher Grodman).

The spirits connect with one another despite their disparities in age, eras, and personalities thanks to Samantha.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman serve as executive producers for the show, which is made by CBS Studios in collaboration with Lionsgate Television and the Los Angeles offices of BBC Studios.

Sam and Jay will organise a séance during a Halloween party in the next Halloween episode of Ghosts, “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past,” which will call a ghost from Hetty’s past.

On Thursday, October 27, the new episode will have its television network debut on CBS. It will also be streamable on Paramount+.

The veil between the living and spirit worlds has thinned in honor of tonight's #GhostsCBS Halloween episode! Use #AskGhosts to send a question to the beyond to be answered by the ghosts of Woodstone Mansion. pic.twitter.com/dRhPHOi8uS — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) October 27, 2022

