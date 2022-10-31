Tristan Thompson seen with Khloe Kardashian at Halloween Party

Tristan Thompson was spotted with ex Khloe Kardashian at a Halloween party.

They were seen in Kim Kardashian and North West’s TikTok.

Their daughter True dressed up as Owelette from PJ Masks for the party.

Advertisement

Tristan Thompson was spotted with ex Khloe Kardashian at a family Halloween gathering over the weekend, as seen in Kim Kardashian and North West’s latest TikTok.

The Kardashians celebrated Halloween with a traditional family gathering.

Those in attendance for the family’s Halloween party were Khloe Kardashian, her ex Tristan Thompson, and their daughter True Thompson, as seen in Kim Kardashian and daughter North West’s latest TikTok highlighting the Oct. 30 celebrations.

It’s also worth mentioning that Khloe and Tristan’s newborn son, who was born via surrogacy earlier this year, had his social media debut on the same day, wearing a tiger costume on the Good American founder’s Instagram Stories.

True participated by dressing up as Owelette from the Disney Junior show PJ Masks.

Tristan’s participation at the family’s Halloween party comes only days after Khloe revealed details about her previous relationship with the NBA star.

Advertisement

(Khloe and Tristan’s son was conceived before he and Maralee Nichols welcomed their son, Theo, late last year.)

“When I said I’m learning to un-love Tristan,” Khloe remarked on The Kelly Clarkson Show on October 27.

“I think people—whether it be family or friends, or anyone you’re telling your story to—they’re like ‘Okay, so move on. I’m like ‘No’. It’s not that easy.”

As Khloe mentioned, it can take some time to get back into a routine after being on a regimen with someone. “The repetition, the routine,” she explained. “When something good happened, I would call Tristan. That’s what I did.”

Khloe said, “Any little thing I would share my life with him.”

Aside from the co-parenting scenario, Khloe is eager to start anew.”It’s learning to reprogram myself,” stated the 38-year-old. “I know that this isn’t the right thing for me, and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Advertisement

Also Read Khloe Kardashian explains how she is learning to un-love Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian recently discussed the breakup of her relationship with Tristan Thompson The...