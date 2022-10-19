Una Healy talks about being single after separation from boyfriend

Una stated on Lorraine that being alone is ‘exciting’ and that she appreciates not having to ‘compete for space’.

The Saturdays singer, 41, was previously married to Ben Foden.

Una Healy is content to be unmarried. The Saturdays singer, 41, who was previously married to Ben Foden, stated on Lorraine on Wednesday morning that being alone is ‘exciting’ and that she appreciates not having to ‘compete for space’

She said: “I’m enjoying being single. When you come out of a divorce, it’s kind of like oh I’m all my own again and you feel like almost empty without an other half.

“But then you get used to being on your own. Maybe even a bit too used to it, that you’re in the bed like “Ahh”, and you don’t have to compete for space! You enjoy it and it is exciting, it’s nice.”

She said she wasn’t looking for love, but added, “There’s possibly someone out there for me but I haven’t met them yet.”

Una and Ben announced their separation in July 2018 after she canceled their planned migration to the United States and returned to Ireland with their two children following Ben’s admission that he had cheated on her during their marriage.

