Unseen wedding video of Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam

Usman Mukhtar has millions of devoted fans. He arrived, observed, and conquered. Usman Mukhtar debuted on television with the show Anaa, in which his coupling with Naimal Khawar Abbasi was an instant smash. In Sabaat, he played a doctor alongside Sarah Khan, and once again, the audience was cheering for him.

Even when he played a very grey role in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Usman Mukhtar was well-liked. The previous year, though, Usman announced his engagement to Zunaira Inam Khan. Fans of Usman were overjoyed to see such stunning wedding photos of their favourite actor.

It is the couple’s wedding anniversary, and Usman has shared with his admirers a previously unseen wedding video. The film shows moments from behind the scenes of his wedding. His pals were also observed divulging lesser-known information about the celebrity. Usman’s mother is ill, and Usman’s friend said that he abandons numerous initiatives for the sake of his mother.

We witnessed how concerned he was to make his mother comfortable throughout the entire ceremony. We observed through the unseen film that the wedding of Usman and Zunaira featured some incredibly nice moments:

Take a look at some unseen wedding moments from Usman:

Fans cherished the sweet moments given by Usman and wished him a prosperous future.



